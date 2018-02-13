Image caption The building has been one of Slough's most recognised landmarks since 1908

More than 750 new homes are set to be built on the historical site of the Horlicks factory in Slough.

The 110-year-old building was set to become disused after Horlicks' owner GSK announced it would be selling the UK firm and closing the site last July.

Slough Borough Council has published proposals to turn the industrial site into apartments and "family housing".

The authority is also planning to build 1,000-1,400 homes on the nearby AkzoNobel site in the town centre.

The Horlicks factory, which was built in 1908, has been visible by those travelling into and out of Slough on the Great Western Mainline.

The town's council said the pre-application proposals will retain the main historical building and war memorial, as well as the playing fields adjacent to the building.

Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Between 1,000-1,400 homes are also planned on the nearby AkzoNobel site in the town centre.

It added that a "substantial portion" of the homes will be "fit for families".

The planning committee report also lists proposals to build on two combined industrial sites in Slough town centre.

The land, currently owned by paint company AzkoNobel and the National Grid, is soon set to be decommissioned and sold.

Plans for that site also include a mixture of family homes, small homes and flats including affordable housing.

Slough Borough Council's planning committee will discuss the plans on 21 February.