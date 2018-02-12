Image caption Police closed the road for several hours following the crash on 23 January

Two women who were killed in a crash with an unmarked police car on a 999 call suffered serious chest injuries, an inquest heard.

Ann Valley, 87, and Gwyneth DeCamps, 88, both from Slough, were in a Nissan Micra when the crash happened on the A4 in Calcot, Reading on 23 January.

Reading Coroner's Court was told Mrs Valley, who was driving, died at the scene and Dr DeCamps died in hospital.

An inquest into the case was adjourned as a police watchdog probe continues.

The hearing was told the women both suffered a "blunt force trauma" to the chest in the collision.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) has said it was investigating the crash, in which an officer was also injured.

The IOPC has previously said investigators were analysing the police vehicle's on-board incident data recorder, which records the car's speed and movements.

It confirmed the car had its blue lights on at the time of the crash.

Senior Coroner Peter Bedford said he expects the inquest to be delayed by three to six months as a result of the investigation.