PC in 'Hot Fuzz' swan chase near Reading
A policeman found himself in a real-life Hot Fuzz situation when he was called in to help catch a swan.
PC Jamie Payne swooped in when the bird was spotted on the A33 near Reading.
After winging his way to the busy A-road, the roads unit officer pursued the "elusive swan" on foot - in scenes reminiscent of the 2007 comedy starring Simon Pegg.
The Thames Valley Police unit said the feathered fugitive, which they named Sam, was handed over to a charity.
It was PC Payne's first job since he completed a Traffic Pursuit and Containment Course (TPAC), it added.
Though it seems the officer was already something of a swan pursuit specialist, as it later emerged he had rescued another one last April.
In Hot Fuzz, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost play two mismatched police officers in a sleepy rural village.
Throughout the film, the pair are seen haplessly pursuing a swan which repeatedly escapes their grasp.
In a follow-up tweet, PC Payne's unit mentioned a meeting with Pegg, during which the actor said he was tagged in "many" swan posts since starring in the film.