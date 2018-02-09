Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows Simon Smith getting hit by the bus in Reading

A bus driver who knocked over a pedestrian with his double-decker bus has been given a suspended eight-month prison term and a 24-month driving ban.

Cheikh Daouda Senghor, 40, from St Johns Road in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, had previously admitted dangerous driving on 24 June last year.

CCTV footage showing Simon Smith being knocked down in Reading before getting up and walking into a bar went viral.

Senghor was sentenced at Reading Crown Court.

The judge also ordered that he carries out 250 hours unpaid work and five days of rehabilitation activity.

Mr Senghor will have to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.