Berkshire man admits son's manslaughter but denies murder
- 29 January 2018
A 29-year-old man has admitted killing his baby son.
Five-month-old Jack McLaren, from Newbury in Berkshire, died in hospital on 4 June, two days after an alleged attack.
Daniel McLaren denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared at Woolwich Crown Court via video link from prison.
McLaren had pleaded not guilty to murder at a previous hearing.
A trial is scheduled to begin on 10 April 2018.