Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist collided with a car on Harvest Hill Road in Maidenhead

A cyclist has died six days after a crash with a car in Maidenhead.

The 52-year-old local man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the crash on 20 January at 17:45 GMT, but died on Friday.

He was riding a black and yellow mountain bike on Harvest Hill Road when the crash with a silver Ford Fiesta occurred.

His next of kin have been informed and police are appealing for witnesses or any dashcam footage.