Image copyright TVP Image caption A close shave for a hairdressers in Maidenhead after a driver reversed into the shop front

A hairdressers received what police have called an "unscheduled appointment" when a reversing car smashed through its window.

Albert Harris, co-owner of Finishing Touch in Maidenhead, said it was "an absolute disaster" when he arrived on Thursday night.

Thames Valley Police said the driver, who is a client at the salon, was "lucky" to escape injury.

The shop front has been boarded up and the salon was able to open as usual.

Mr Harris said it was "business as usual" after staff "knuckled down" to clear up the mess following the accident, which happened at about 18:45 GMT when the salon was closed.

He added: "Obviously it's not a very pretty sight but at least we're working and keeping the clients happy."