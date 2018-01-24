Image caption The A4 Bath Road in Calcot, Reading, was shut for several hours after the crash

Two women have been killed in a crash involving the car they were in and a police car.

The collision, which killed both the driver and passenger happened on the A4 Bath Road in the Calcot area of Reading, Berkshire, about 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Police shut the road for several hours following the crash.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for review.

The families are receiving support, according to a statement from Thames Valley Police on Twitter.