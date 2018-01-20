Reading FC fans' applause tribute to teenager who died from cancer
Football fans will take part in a tribute to a teenage supporter who died from a rare bone cancer on Boxing Day.
Lifelong Reading FC supporter Tom Stead, 19, from Wokingham, was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma in March 2016.
His father Graham Stead said: "He made us so proud it's our job now to make him proud."
Fans will take part in a minute of applause during the 19th minute of the Royals game against Brentford.
The match at the Madjeski Stadium is due to kick-off at 15:00 GMT.
A floral tribute will also be placed on Tom's seat, Y26, in the stadium.
His family have started a fundraising campaign to raise £100,000 in his memory for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, and Kamrans Ward at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.