Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tom Stead, a keen footballer, had trials for both Brentford FC and Reading FC

Football fans will take part in a tribute to a teenage supporter who died from a rare bone cancer on Boxing Day.

Lifelong Reading FC supporter Tom Stead, 19, from Wokingham, was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma in March 2016.

His father Graham Stead said: "He made us so proud it's our job now to make him proud."

Fans will take part in a minute of applause during the 19th minute of the Royals game against Brentford.

The match at the Madjeski Stadium is due to kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

A floral tribute will also be placed on Tom's seat, Y26, in the stadium.

His family have started a fundraising campaign to raise £100,000 in his memory for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, and Kamrans Ward at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.