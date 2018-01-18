Chris Tarrant guilty of drink-driving

Image copyright PA Image caption Tarrant arrived at court with girlfriend Jane Bird

Radio host and TV presenter Chris Tarrant has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The 71-year-old was over the legal limit while driving his Mercedes on 16 December in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

He had 50 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire host was disqualified from driving for 12 months by Reading magistrates and fined £6,000.

Outside court, Tarrant, of Osgoods Gully, Bucklebury, said he was "very sorry" and thought his punishment was fair.

Magistrates were told he had been been drinking brandy and port in the Bladebone Inn before getting into his car.

He was reported to police by a member of the public in the pub.