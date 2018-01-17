Image copyright Google Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed the woman died from blunt force trauma to the head

A 58-year-old woman found murdered at a property in Berkshire has been formally identified.

Police discovered the body of Joy Green in Church Road, Old Windsor, on the night of Friday 29 December.

A post-mortem examination has revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Thames Valley Police said a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains detained under the Mental Health Act.

The force said it is supporting the victim's family as officers continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.