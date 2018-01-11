Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The mounted section is used to maintain public order at football matches, demonstrations and other events.

A police force may scrap its mounted section as it makes "stark choices" to cope with funding cuts.

Thames Valley Police chiefs will discuss the possibility of removing the mounted section by 2019, as they present budget proposals to the force's police and crime commissioner (PCC).

PC Craig O'Leary, the force's federation chairman, said the removal of the unit would be a "sad loss".

The unit is deployed to maintain public order at football matches and events.

A police spokeswoman told the BBC scrapping the unit was one of three options being considered as the force continued to operate in an "extremely challenging financial climate".

Other options put forward to PCC Anthony Stansfeld will be to maintain the unit in its current format or restructure it to "deliver savings".

The force said "various" budget plans will be discussed at the meeting on 23 January, but the BBC understands the dog handling section could also suffer cuts.

£99m saved

PC O'Leary said deciding whether to scrap or keep mounted sections were "sadly... a choice now that forces are facing".

He added: "[The mounted section] are fantastic in bringing potential inflammatory situations back under control. From that perspective they are second to none."

PC O'Leary added "no new money" would diminish the force's services leaving them to rely on other mounted sections, such as that at the Metropolitan Police.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption A police spokeswoman told the BBC scrapping the unit was one of three options

Officers in the mounted unit, which is made up of nine horses and is based in Milton Keynes, would be redeployed if the section was removed.

Since 2010/11, the force has had to make £99m of savings, which has resulted in a reduction of more than 450 police officers, figures show.

A consultation by Mr Stansfeld seeking views on an increase in the police element of council tax by £1 a month - for a band D property - will end later.