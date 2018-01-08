Image copyright Andrew Abbott Image caption Officers were called to Slough train station on Monday, where they found the body of a woman

A woman has died after being hit by a train at Slough railway station.

Officers from British Transport Police and Thames Valley Police attended the scene at 08:50 GMT on Monday, where they discovered the body of a woman.

Investigations are still ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, and her next of kin are yet to be informed.

The incident caused significant disruption to rail services between London Paddington and Reading.

Some lines through Slough have now been reopened, having been closed for most of the morning.

Specialists are looking after the train driver and staff who saw the incident.

Services at Reading station were severely delayed throughout the morning

Dan Panes, from Great Western Railway told the BBC that "it will take some time" before all of those trains are running to time.

He added: "There will be delays and potentially some cancellations as we work to get trains back into the right places."

Passenger Mark Coten said station staff "were very helpful" in dealing with the delays.

"They told me Paddington is log-jammed, but they said long distance services would be prioritised, so I'm hopeful."