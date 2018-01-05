Berkshire

Man, 73, released after Slough murder case dropped

  • 5 January 2018
Stratfield Road, Slough Image copyright Google
Image caption A woman was found dead at a block of flats in Stratfield Road

A murder investigation has been dropped after a woman found dead in a block of flats in Slough was found to have died of natural causes.

A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and police said no further action would be taken.

Officers were called to the building in Stratfield Road at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination has now found the 35-year-old woman died of natural causes, Thames Valley Police said.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites