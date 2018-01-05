Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was found dead at a block of flats in Stratfield Road

A murder investigation has been dropped after a woman found dead in a block of flats in Slough was found to have died of natural causes.

A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and police said no further action would be taken.

Officers were called to the building in Stratfield Road at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination has now found the 35-year-old woman died of natural causes, Thames Valley Police said.