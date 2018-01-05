Image copyright GUSTOIMAGES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Image caption Six St John Ambulance volunteers worked under supervision for five hours in the NHS hospital's A&E

Volunteers have been drafted in to staff a struggling hospital emergency department.

The trained first aiders were deployed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital on the same day it appealed on Facebook for off-duty staff to come in to work.

St John Ambulance said it is the only NHS trust in England to ask them for this sort of support.

The union for the hospital's workers says the situation should have been predicted and contingency plans made.

Image copyright Royal Berkshire Hospital Image caption The hospital appealed to its off-duty staff on its Facebook page

"This is a stunning indictment of the way the NHS at all levels has been starved of cash and resources," the GMB union's Nikki Dancey said.

Blaming the Government for starving the NHS of resources, she said that a "foreseen event, which should have been planned for, has become a crisis".

St John Ambulance said their volunteers had worked under supervision for about five hours.

The hospital insists the first aiders did not provide clinical care but made drinks, stocked up gloves and talked with patients and their relatives.