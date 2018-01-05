Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a woman was found dead at a block of flats in Stratfield Road

A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman aged in her 30s was found dead in a flat.

Officers were called to the building in Stratfield Road, Slough, at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said the death was being treated as "unexplained".

The force has appealed for witnesses who saw or heard anything unusual in the Stratfield Road area on Thursday.