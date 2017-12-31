Murder arrest after woman's body found in Old Windsor
- 31 December 2017
A woman has been found dead at a property in Berkshire.
The victim, in her 50s, was discovered in Church Road, Old Windsor, on Friday night.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported, Thames Valley Police said.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continue.