Image copyright Andrew Redington/ Getty Image caption Nicky Henderson with champion chaser Sprinter Sacre

The Queen's racehorse trainer Nicky Henderson has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.

Henderson, based in Lambourn, Berkshire, said it was "a very nice surprise" to be included in the New Year Honours list.

The 67-year-old has been one of the most successful jump trainers in 40 years, claiming four championships.

The honour is a personal gift of the Queen awarded to those who have served the monarchy.

Henderson said: "I trained for the Queen Mother and then the Queen for a number of years and it's a great honour to receive this.

"We've had a lot of fun and all her horses are home-bred.

"I know it gives Her Majesty an awful lot of pleasure with horses like Barbers Shop and all that family."

Image copyright RBFRS Image caption Andy Fry, former head of the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, is appointed a CBE

Other Berkshire honours include Andy Fry, a former fire chief at the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, who has been appointed a CBE.

Mr Fry, who has spent more than 30 years in the service, oversaw the rescue operation during the 2014 floods in the Thames Valley.

He said the CBE was an "enormous privilege".