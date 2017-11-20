Image copyright Google Image caption People "put themselves in danger by taking drugs and going on to the M4 carriageway", said police

Four men have been charged following an "illegal rave" on land near the M4.

Thames Valley Police were called to a site off Burghfield Road in Berkshire at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday evening, where they shut down the event.

The charges include assaulting a constable, possession of a blade, failure to comply with a direction to leave land and drug offences.

The four accused, all from Reading, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on separate dates in December.

Police said "missiles" were thrown at its officers as they intervened to help a man who had collapsed to receive medical treatment.

David Pearce, 22, is charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and possession of a bladed article, and will appear in court on 6 December.

Euan Bascombe-McCarthy, 18, is charged with possession of cannabis and failure to comply with a direction to leave land, Michael Richards, 29, is charged with failure to comply with a direction to leave land, and Mark Stevens, 29, is charged with possession of a class B drug and of behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

All three are due to appear in court on 20 December.

After leaving the site some revellers walked on to the nearby motorway, which was closed for a short time as a result.

A 27-year-old man from Reading arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drugs and failure to comply with a direction to leave land has been released while inquiries continue.