Image copyright Google Image caption People "put themselves in danger by taking drugs and going on to the M4 carriageway", said police

Five people have been arrested after an "illegal rave" on land near the M4.

Thames Valley Police said "missiles" were thrown at its officers when they entered the site off Burghfield Road in Berkshire, and the event was shut down.

They intervened to help a man who had collapsed to receive medical treatment, having been called at about 20:00 (GMT) on Saturday.

The force said "a quantity of what is suspected to be drugs" was also recovered.

After leaving the site some revellers walked on to the nearby motorway, which was closed for a short time as a result.

Ch Insp Graham Hadley said people had "put themselves in danger by taking drugs and going on to the M4 carriageway."

"Thankfully it was resolved without serious injury," he said.

Thames Valley Police said five people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempting to assault police and possession to supply drugs.

A 29-year-old man has also been charged with one count of failure to leave a rave.