The teenager was walking in Lysander Close, Woodley, on Monday when she was pushed from behind and grabbed

An assault on a 13-year-old girl is being linked with three other assaults on women across Berkshire.

The teenager was walking in Lysander Close, Woodley, on Monday when she was pushed from behind and grabbed by the arm. She managed to escape unhurt.

A similar attack was reported nearby on the same evening.

Police said they are investigating whether the attacks are linked to reports of sexual assaults in Winnersh and Bracknell in the last two weeks.

The teenage victim was attacked at about 17:15 GMT and the force said it wanted to hear from a woman who spoke to her afterwards and gave her a lift home.

It happened about 50 minutes before a woman in her 50s was pushed to the ground from behind in nearby Sandford Park.

Police released an e-fit of a suspect after an attempted rape in a Winnersh park on 2 November

The attacker was described as a 5ft 8in tall white man, with a large build and grey hair. He had a black coat and trousers and may have been wearing a red and white cheq shirt.

Police said they are "looking into the possibility" of both attacks being linked to an attempted rape in Winnersh on 2 November and a sexual assault in Coopers Hill, Bracknell, on 3 November.

Ch Insp Sarah Grahame said the force understood the recent incidents "will have caused concern in the community".