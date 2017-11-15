Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Thames Valley Police said the victim was attacked after asking to see the woman's identification

A woman who punched a dog walker several times in the head said she was a police officer and told him he was under arrest, police say.

A man in his 20s was attacked in Twyford when a female dog walker, who identified herself as an officer, barged past him.

She later approached him and told him he was under arrest before punching him several times in the head.

Police say it is "not clear" whether the woman is an actual officer.

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a woman it wants to speak to.

Sgt Marcus Burrows said: "At this stage, it is not clear whether the offender is an actual police officer, but there is nothing to suggest the offender is a Thames Valley Police officer."

The woman said she had "warned" the man about his dog on a previous occasion before the attack on 10 October, police said.

Officers added the man was assaulted after asking to see her identification.