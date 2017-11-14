Image caption Police are keeping an "open mind" as to whether the assault and an attempted rape in Winnersh are linked

An assault could be linked to a sex attack in which a dog saved a woman from an attempted rape, police say.

Detectives are keeping an "open mind" as to whether the assault of a woman in her 50s is linked to an attempted rape in Winnersh on Thursday 2 November.

The latest victim was pushed to the ground by a man in Woodley on Monday.

The sex attack on a 36-year-old woman in a park was foiled when the victim's dog became "aggressive" after she was pulled to the ground.

Thames Valley Police said the latest victim described the attacker as black and said he was wearing dark clothing.

The force said patrols would be stepped up in the area of the latest attack in Sandford Park.

Det Ch Insp Matt Stone added: "At this time, we are keeping an open mind as to whether this incident is linked to a recent sexual assault in Winnersh."