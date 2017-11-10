Image copyright Google Image caption An argument turned violent on a field at Rivermead Leisure Complex

A school head has spoken of a "worrying increase violent behaviour and knife crime" after pupils were involved in a stabbing incident.

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, were hurt after a fight at the Rivermead Leisure Complex in Reading on Wednesday.

Rachel Cave said confirmed that students at Highdown School, Caversham, had been involved.

A 15-year-old girl who was arrested on Thursday has been released under investigation.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Cave said the incident was part of "an increase in anti-social behaviour in Reading".

She added: "Some reports on social media have said that some Highdown students have been involved. There is truth in this".

Mrs Cave said the school was working with the police and other schools to investigate violence levels.

Image copyright Highdown School Image caption Rachel Cave made the statements in a letter to parents

Both teenagers remain in hospital, with the 13-year-old suffering a serious wound to her stomach and the 14-year-old injuring her shoulder and leg.

The head confirmed that one pupil from the school had been injured.

She also said that she was "proud" of fellow pupils who sought police and medical help, but questioned "why they were present late in the evening outside".

The 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.