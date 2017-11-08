Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries near nightclubs and pubs in the Goswell Hill area of Windsor

Two men have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in Windsor.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries near nightclubs and pubs in the Goswell Hill area of the town early on Sunday 10 September.

Ashley Ball, 28, and Kirk Bentley, 31, both of Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey were charged on Wednesday.

They have been released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on 12 December.

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley in north-west London, died in hospital two days after being discovered lying unconscious in a service road at the bottom of the hill at about 02:00 BST.