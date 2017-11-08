Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found on the River Thames, close to the Thames Lido

The body of a man has been found in the River Thames in Reading.

Thames Valley Police said the corpse was found shortly before 10:00 GMT on Tuesday morning, near the Thames Lido.

He has not yet been formally identified but officers believe they know his identity and are attempting to find his next of kin.

Police are currently treating the man's death as unexplained and non-suspicious. An appeal for witnesses has been made.

Det Insp David Turton, of Reading Force CID, said: "The man was last seen in Reading on Monday so it is possible he entered [the water] any time between then and when his body was located".