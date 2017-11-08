Image caption It was claimed a mother's spaghetti bolognese caused a woman to go over the drink-driving limit

A woman who said wine in a spaghetti bolognese had put her over the drink-driving limit has lost an appeal against her sentence.

Reading Crown Court rejected Amy Shingles' claim alcohol in the dish her mother had cooked, on top of two pints of beer, had put her over the limit.

The 23-year-old from Ascot, Berkshire, challenged a 12-month driving ban, but it was upheld at a hearing on Tuesday.

She previously admitted drink-driving and was fined more than £2,000.

Shingles was spotted by Thames Valley Police officers at 23:45 BST on 7 April with her car parked in the middle of London Road, Ascot, on double white lines.