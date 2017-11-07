A father and his two young sons who disappeared for more than a month have been found safe.

An urgent search was launched after Michael John Cole, 43, and his sons aged seven and eight were reported missing from Arborfield in Berkshire on 2 October.

Mr Cole, a scrap metal dealer, and his children were last seen in Grazeley, near Reading, on 8 September.

Police said the boys and their father were found safe late on Monday.