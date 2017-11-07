Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ms Grainger's family said she had been "torn away from us in such tragic terms"

A 30-year-old woman found with fatal head injuries at a house in Reading has been described as a "beautiful and kind young mum", by her family.

A murder investigation was launched after Simone Grainger was discovered at a house in Windsor Way, Calcot, on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, her relatives said they were "lost in grief on an unprecedented scale" and paid tribute to "our angel".

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Image caption A murder investigation was launched after Simone Grainger was discovered at a house in Windsor Way, Calcot, on Saturday afternoon

Ms Grainger's family said she had been "torn away from us in such tragic terms".

"Anyone who knew Simone will share our loss and feel the anguish and pain that has ripped through us all at this time," they said.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we as a family will somehow learn to rebuild, protect and love the two precious little ones left behind."