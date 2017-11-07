Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows Simon Smith walking in Reading in June when a bus hit him.

A bus company has refused to reveal what led to one of its double-deckers mounting the pavement and hitting a man walking down the street.

Reading Buses said they were "not at liberty" to release full details of the incident on Gun Street, in which Simon Stone sustained minor injuries.

The firm did however state the bus was "free of defects" on the day of the crash on 24 June this year.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

The operator said it understands a Thames Valley Police investigation into the event was continuing.

It confirmed the number 17 bus involved in the incident was "roadworthy" when the event took place in Reading town centre.

However, it said it was not able to release any more information about their inquiry, adding the "health and safety of the public and passengers on our vehicles is of paramount importance."

The firm also said it took "any allegation of this nature seriously and will take appropriate disciplinary action where necessary".

CCTV footage, which went was shared online worldwide, shows the bus leave the road and hit Mr Stone while he was walking .

He was able to get back on his feet afterwards and seek refuge in a nearby bar and suffered only bruising.