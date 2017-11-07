From the section

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Simone Grainger was found with head injuries on Saturday

A man has been charged with murdering a mother-of-two found fatally injured at a property in Reading.

Simone Grainger, 30, died at the scene shortly after being found with head injuries in Windsor Way, Calcot, on Saturday afternoon.

Steven Grainger, of Hatford Road, Reading, has been charged with her murder, police said.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.