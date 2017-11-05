Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Windsor
- 5 November 2017
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car in Windsor.
Police said a red Ducatti collided with a white Fiat Punto on the A308 Albert Road at about 12:20 GMT.
The motorbike rider, a 40-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The road, which links Windsor with Old Windsor, has been closed while investigators inspect the scene. Witnesses have been urged to contact Thames Valley Police.