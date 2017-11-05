Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics called police after the woman was found with head injuries

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured at a house in Reading.

The 30-year-old died shortly after being discovered with head injuries at the property in Windsor Way, Calcot, on Saturday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police said.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Police were called to the property at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday.