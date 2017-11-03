Image copyright PA Image caption Rubina and Amaar Khan were killed when they were hit by a train at Slough station

The family of a mother and boy killed by a train had expressed concerns about his welfare just days before he died, a court heard.

Rubina Khan and Amaar Khan, 10, died in a suspected murder-suicide at Slough railway station on 23 September 2014.

Reading Coroner's Court heard her family had spoken to her GP five days before their deaths, worried for the boy's safety.

The 46-year-old mum had recently been released from a mental health hospital.

The pre-inquest review heard her older son, Humza Khan, had a "slight issue" at the time of his mother's discharge about whether correct safeguarding systems were in place.

Image caption British Transport Police at the time said there was a possibility the case was a murder-suicide

"When she was released...we were not sure whether she could be with my brother or not and we did not get much advice on that," he said.

"We assumed because she was fine, she should be able to continue with her obligations as a mum."

Peter Bedford, senior coroner for Berkshire, said a lot of the reviews and investigations into the case had come to the same conclusions.

He added: "Everyone says how shocked, how unexpected and how unpredictable the outcome was."

British Transport Police said at the time the case was a suspected murder-suicide.

A full inquest will take place in 2018.