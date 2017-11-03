Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Sohail Munawar became leader of Slough Borough Council in June 2016

The leader of Slough Borough Council has been suspended by the Labour Party following complaints made about him.

Sohail Munawar will remain the council leader and a councillor but will no longer represent Labour.

He said: "Obviously if the party has received complaints they have to take action and I will be cooperating fully with any investigation."

Labour has yet to release a statement and a spokesperson would not comment on the nature of the complaints.

Mr Munawar, who was elected leader of the council in June 2016, said: "If the complaints are not upheld then I hope for an apology from the party and action against the complainant, but if the complaints are upheld I will do what any honourable person does and step down.

"Until then, I intend to remain the leader of the council and push forward the council agenda on major regeneration projects, new homes for our residents, fantastic new leisure sites, helping our most vulnerable residents and working for the people of Slough."

The suspension comes after the previous council leader resigned last year, leading to Mr Munawar's election to the post.

It is unclear if Mr Munawar will now act as an independent councillor that heads up a Labour-run council.

A council spokesperson said: "Unless or until Councillor Munawar resigns or is removed by a resolution of the council, he remains the leader."