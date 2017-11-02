CCTV shows boy, 4, mown down by cyclist

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police release CCTV footage of an infant mown down by cyclist

CCTV footage of a four-year-old boy mown down by a cyclist in a pedestrian zone has been released by police.

The boy is seen running across Peascod Street in Windsor, Berkshire, when he is knocked down by the cyclist at speed, breaking the infant's arm.

He also lost a tooth and received burns to his face and arm.

Thames Valley Police posted the footage as part of a crackdown on illegal cycling in Windsor town centre, which includes on-the-spot a £50 fines.

The cyclist, a 21-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty last month to causing bodily harm by wilful misconduct when driving and was sentenced to 27 weeks in prison.

Police said he was warned only the day before the crash to refrain from cycling in the pedestrian area.

The force has released the footage to highlight dangerous riding, and that cyclists breaking the law in Windsor town centre will be now handed on-the-spot fines.

PCSO Lizzy Davidson from Windsor's neighbourhood policing team said: "We hope that cyclists take heed of the warning and stop putting others in danger in no cycling zones."