A former paratrooper who walked 86 miles to mark his 86th birthday raised more than £41,000 for charity after his story went viral on social media.

Jeffrey Long has been walking the banks of the Thames dressed in army camouflage to attract donations to the Royal British Legion.

Comedian Jason Manford posted a link on Facebook to Mr Long's fundraising page when £300 had been donated.

Mr Long told the BBC he wanted to take Mr Manford out to dinner as thanks.

"I'm overwhelmed to be honest," he said, as he finished his walk in Reading on Tuesday evening.

"It just shows you what can be done."

Paula Modeste, who posted a photograph of her herself with Mr Long after chatting to him at Windsor train station, said he was armed with a "keen sense of direction and a massive heart".

Ms Modeste, from Forest Hill in London, explained Mr Long, from Bingley in West Yorkshire, was "not social media savvy".

"He's so deserving," she said. "His name is Jeffrey Long MBE and he is a legend."

Her Facebook post was shared more than 4,500 times, before Mr Manford also posted about Mr Long on both Facebook and Twitter.

By 18:30 GMT his Facebook posts about Mr Long had been reacted to more than 25,000 times.

As the amount raised grew throughout the day, Mr Manford asked his followers: "Is anyone else just sat there refreshing the Just Giving page and smiling so hard?

"I love the fact Jeffrey is not on social media and I imagine won't even check his JG page till tonight when he's finished. He's in for a shock."

On his Just Giving page, Mr Long said: "I'm at it again! I turn 86 this year so I have decided to walk 86 miles along the Thames to fundraise for the Royal British Legion."