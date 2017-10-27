Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The water slides were described as the "UK's most advanced" when they opened last month

Swimmers using an indoor water park which underwent a £13m refurbishment have complained of long queues, filthy changing rooms and disorganised staff.

Coral Reef Waterworld in Bracknell re-opened in September following a major upgrade that included five "customisable" flumes.

User Sue Chandler described "absolute chaos" while using the centre with two children.

Bracknell Forest Council said it was "addressing the issues".

The council-run leisure centre is one of the largest in the south of England but needed upgrading after 26 years of use.

Light and sound

Changing rooms and the restaurant area were refurbished, but the main pool area was not upgraded.

The five new interactive waterslides allow the user to choose from a range of light and sound experiences.

Ms Chandler, from Basingstoke, said she had to queue for almost 90 minutes to get into the centre on a Sunday morning with her four-year-old son and teenage niece.

"The changing rooms weren't particularly clean - it was dirty with mud on the floor, hairs and bodily fluids and there were no family changing rooms left.

'Verruca' claim

"The pool was absolute chaos - there was far too many people. The queuing system for the slides was a free-for-all - we had two slides in two hours which was pretty shocking."

Others have turned to social media with one Facebook user posting: "Coral Reef charges a lot but delivers very little except a glimpse into the '90s and a high chance of inheriting a verruca."

Vincent Paliczka, director of environment, culture and communities at Bracknell Forest Council, apologised and urged people to pre-book online to avoid two-hour queues at peak times.

"Public enthusiasm for the new waterslides has exceeded all our expectations but as a consequence we are experiencing unprecedented high volumes of visitors," he added.