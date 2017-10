Image copyright James Dunne Image caption The height of the bus timetable made it impossible to read

Bus users in Wokingham were left dumbfounded when a new timetable sign was fitted too high to be able to read.

Contractors for the borough council fitted the schedule on a lamppost on Nine Mile Ride at a height of about 2m (6ft 6in).

A Reading Buses spokesman said: "We've always wanted to hit new heights - but this isn't quite what we had in mind."

The authority said its street works team had since lowered the sign to a more appropriate height.