Pedestrian dies in two-car collision in Ascot

Kings Ride Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision took place on Kings Ride in Ascot, near the junction with Prince Albert Drive

A pedestrian has died in a collision that involved two cars in Berkshire.

The 76-year-old man was fatally injured on Kings Ride near the junction with Prince Albert Drive, in Ascot, at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.

He died at the scene, while the occupants of the vehicles, a Volkswagen Sharan and a Ford Focus, were uninjured, Thames Valley Police said.

The force have urged witnesses who may have seen a man on the road around the time of the collision, to come forward.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

