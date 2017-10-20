Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police are concerned about the 'long-term welfare' of Michael John Cole's sons

An "urgent" police search is under way for a missing man and his two sons.

Michael John Cole, 43, Michael Lee Cole, eight, and Harry Cole, aged seven, were reported missing from Arborfield in Berkshire on 2 October.

Supt Shaun Virtue of Thames Valley Police said he did not believe the father posed "any immediate risk" to the boys but that there were concerns for their long-term welfare.

The force is appealing for anyone who has seen them to come forward.

It said a "substantial amount of work" had been carried out after the initial missing persons report was made, but since the granting of a court order it could now make a public appeal.

Supt Virtue said: "Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, about Michael John Cole or the two boys might help our investigation to ensure they are found safe and well."

He added: "We have had help from a number of family members, friends and local residents during our investigation but so far, unfortunately, we have been unable to locate Michael John and his two sons."

He said there were concerns about their "access to education and to the National Health Service should it be required in the future".

Mr Cole is described as white, of medium build, with short dark hair, and was last seen with a dark beard.

Michael Lee Cole is white, of medium build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.

Harry Cole is white, of a large build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.

The boys' father is said to have links in the county to Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading.

Mr Cole also has connections to Basingstoke in Hampshire, Ludlow and Shrewsbury in Shropshire, and Bridgend and Newport in Wales.