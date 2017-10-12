Image caption Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of a "fear for welfare of a man"

A supermarket in Reading has been evacuated after a man climbed into the roof space inside the building.

The man, believed to be a former employee, is reported to be sitting on iron girders above the checkouts in Tesco Extra in Portman Road.

He is understood to be in a long-running dispute with the supermarket.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of a "fear for welfare of a man" and the store is currently closed.