Tesco Extra in Reading evacuated over one-man protest
- 12 October 2017
- From the section Berkshire
A supermarket in Reading has been evacuated after a man climbed into the roof space inside the building.
The man, believed to be a former employee, is reported to be sitting on iron girders above the checkouts in Tesco Extra in Portman Road.
He is understood to be in a long-running dispute with the supermarket.
Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of a "fear for welfare of a man" and the store is currently closed.