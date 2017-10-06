Image copyright TVP Image caption Police say they want to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV footage "as a matter of urgency"

CCTV images of a man who may have "crucial information" about a murder in Windsor have been released by police.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries near nightclubs and pubs in the Goswell Hill area of the town early on Sunday 10 September.

Thames Valley Police said officers wanted to speak with the man in the photographs "as a matter of urgency".

Two men aged 28 and 31, who were arrested for murder, have been released on police bail until 15 October.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries near nightclubs and pubs in the Goswell Hill area of Windsor

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley in north-west London, died in hospital two days after being discovered lying unconscious in a service road at the bottom of the hill at about 02:00 BST.

The force said it believed the man shown in the CCTV may have "crucial information" about the attack.

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent said: "If you are the man in the images or you recognise him then please contact us on 101 as a matter of urgency."

Making a fresh appeal for witnesses, she added: "Please think back, do you recall any kind of argument or altercation taking place in that location between those times?"