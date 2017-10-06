From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked while running in Tanners Lane, near Emmer Green, Reading

A man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and causing actual bodily harm after a jogger was assaulted.

The women was attacked on Tanners Lane, near Emmer Green, Reading in July.

She passed a man on a skateboard who assaulted her a few moments later, Thames Valley Police said. The victim managed to get away and hide.

Callum McPhee, 29, of Chalkhouse Green Road, Kidmore End, Reading entered the pleas at Oxford Crown Court earlier.

His trial is scheduled for 5 January.

The attack happened at about 08:00 BST on 25 July and the woman received treatment from a paramedic and her GP.