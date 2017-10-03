Image copyright Google Image caption Kapil Dogra raped his 18-year-old victim in woodland at the junction of Major Farms Road, Ditton Road and London Road

A man has been convicted of raping an 18-year-old woman as she walked from a village railway station.

The victim was grabbed by 35-year-old Kapil Dogra after she left Datchet station in Berkshire shortly after 22:00 BST on 12 April.

Dogra then subjected her to a "terrible" attack in woodland at the junction of Major Farms Road, Ditton Road and London Road, police said.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 3 November.

Dogra, of Addlestone in Surrey, was found guilty at Reading Crown Court on Monday of one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity.

Det Con Sara Harrison of Thames Valley Police said: "I am pleased that Dogra has been convicted of the terrible offences he committed.

"The victim in this case has been extremely brave in standing up to her attacker and giving evidence in court."