Image copyright Google Image caption The victims were stabbed in Salt Hill Park in Slough, Berkshire

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man stabbed in Slough.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, died three weeks after the attack in Salt Hill Park on 10 July. A second man was also stabbed and left with serious injuries.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, both of no fixed abode, were charged with one count of murder and one of attempted murder.

The two men have been remanded in custody to appear at a magistrates' court on 13 October.

Mr Obadare has also been charged with one count of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

The second stab victim has since been discharged from hospital.