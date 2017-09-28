From the section

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police said the search for explosives may take "a number of days"

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making explosives near Slough.

Thames Valley Police officers raided a property in The Fairway, Burnham, and industrial premises in Britwell Road. Searches are ongoing.

The warrants were executed as part of an investigation into possession of explosives.

A police spokesman said it was not a counter terrorism investigation.

The Fairway was closed but has since re-opened.

Insp Brendan Murray said: "There are ongoing searches and residents may see officers in protective equipment.

"Police dogs have also been at the scene to help with the searches, which may take a number of days."