Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was approached on Foxhays Road on Tuesday evening

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Reading.

The victim, in his 20s, was approached by two men in Foxhays Road at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said an argument took place, leaving the victim in hospital with stab wounds.

The force added it did not believe it was random. However, additional patrols have been put in place.

The victim remains in hospital.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the attack to come forward.