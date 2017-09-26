Image copyright Google Image caption The victim suffered a "puncture wound to his torso" during the attack in Kidwells Park, Maidenhead, at about 19:15 BST on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in a park.

He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and remains in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

A 33-year-old from Maidenhead has been arrested and is in police custody.

The force said the teenager was approached in the park, off Bailey Close, by two men who spoke to him in the moments before he was stabbed.

Officers continued to investigate at the scene on Tuesday and extra patrols were taking place to reassure the community, the force added.