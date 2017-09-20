Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was discovered unconscious in the Goswell Hill area of Windsor

Revellers who shot videos on their mobile phones on the night of a murder may have filmed vital evidence without realising, police have said.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was found with fatal head injuries near nightclubs and pubs in the Goswell Hill area of Windsor early on Sunday 10 September.

Police said the street was busy at the time and urged people to check their phones "as a matter of urgency".

Two men were arrested for murder and released while inquiries continue.

Witness appeal

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley in north-west London, died in hospital two days after being discovered lying unconscious in a service road at the bottom of the hill at about 02:00 BST.

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley Police, said the force was renewing its appeal for witnesses to find "people who go to any of the clubs and late night pubs in Windsor".

"You may have information about the case and not realise," she added.

"You may have mobile phone footage of the night or could even recall any kind of argument or altercation which may be relevant for our investigation."